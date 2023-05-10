Watch Now
Another round of storms today; Drying out tomorrow

Posted at 5:42 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 07:52:02-04

Mother Nature will take care of the watering today!

After a mild start, widespread showers & t-storms are expected this afternoon & evening. Some of the storms across the south could be dry, with gusty winds more likely than rain. Wet storms with a chance of hail are most likely across the north. Most showers will taper off later this evening.

It's going to get a lot warmer this weekend with temperatures climbing well above average by then.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 70.

Wednesday Night: Showers & t-storms decreasing in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny after morning clouds. Highs: Near 80.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

