Another round of sunshine above normal temperatures for today, so enjoy the warmth while it lasts. Temperatures stay 10 to 15 degrees above normal through the weekend, but a more active weather pattern moves in next week.

A weak cold front arrives Monday with limited moisture, mainly for the northern mountains. The better chance for widespread rain and mountain snow comes Tuesday through Wednesday, when most of the state could pick up a decent amount of moisture.

While snowfall amounts are still early guesstimates this far out, the Northern Utah mountains should see 5-10", or more, of snow, while central and southern mountains are less likely to see significant accumulations. Valley snow chances remain low with mainly rain expected.

Unsettled weather may linger into Thursday before conditions quiet down again heading into the next weekend. Stay tuned.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app