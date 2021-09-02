Another round of thunderstorms possible

A storm moving across the Pacific Northwest will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms to parts of Utah today. Most of them will develop over the mountains and then drift across adjacent valleys. The best chance of heavy rain will be across Central & Eastern Utah. High pressure will build over the area tomorrow and bring warm, dry weather over the long holiday weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy & smoky. 20% chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 80s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with patchy smoke. Lows: Lower 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.