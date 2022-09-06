Watch Now
Another scorcher; Relief later this week!

Posted at 5:22 AM, Sep 06, 2022
The late summer heatwave is still going strong, so a tough day to head back to work and school after the long holiday!

Heat alerts remain in effect across much of the state. To avoid heat-related illness, continue to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.

High pressure will maintain record heat through Thursday, but a cool front will cross the area Thursday night. This will finally bring some relief with temperatures across the north dropping as much as 10-15 degrees lower than the last several days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 104.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 110.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

