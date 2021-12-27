Watch
Another snow storm arrives in Utah this evening

Posted at 6:58 AM, Dec 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-27 09:23:31-05

A cold front hits the state late Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. Snow in the valleys and mountains is expected. Minor accumulation for the valley floors with most of the snow falling through evening commute.

Temperatures are also expected to drop dramatically with this new storm. A blast of cold air will drop temperatures down to the 20s for Tuesday with overnight lows in the teens.

Additionally, the Utah Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning through 6 a.m. Tuesday for many mountain locations across Utah. People should check https://utahavalanchecenter.org before heading out in the back country.

Snow will quickly stick to the roads. Significant snow accumulations expected for the mountains so treacherous roads are expected for mountain travel for Monday and Tuesday.

Salt Lake City

Tuesday: Morning snow and colder. Highs: Mid 30s.

Monday: Snow showers late afternoon through the evening. Highs: Near 40.

Monday Night: Snow. 2-4 inches. Lows: Mid teens.

Tuesday: Snow showers early and then tapering off. Highs: Near 40.

St. George

Monday: Rain showers late. Highs: Mid 40s

Monday Night: Rain/snow showers Lows: Low 30s.

