Another snow storm arrives in Utah this evening

A cold front hits the state late Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. Snow in the valleys and mountains is expected. Minor accumulation for the valley floors with most of the snow falling through evening commute.

Temperatures are also expected to drop dramatically with this new storm. A blast of cold air will drop temperatures down to the 20s for Tuesday with overnight lows in the teens.

Aside from snow, did we mention it is going to get COLD? Here are the lows we are expecting Tuesday morning. Bundle up! #utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/xlsHlpHbOj — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 27, 2021

Additionally, the Utah Avalanche Center has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning through 6 a.m. Tuesday for many mountain locations across Utah. People should check https://utahavalanchecenter.org before heading out in the back country.

Snow will develop across much of the area today and tonight with an approaching cold storm system. This will result in travel impacts for northern Utah during the evening commute as well as winter driving conditions for many mountain routes. Here's what you can expect. #utwx pic.twitter.com/j9r5BPJGVT — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 27, 2021

Snow will quickly stick to the roads. Significant snow accumulations expected for the mountains so treacherous roads are expected for mountain travel for Monday and Tuesday.

There are so many ways to look at snow totals. Our earlier graphic showed the most likely snow total range based on our current forecast.



Another way to look the forecast, is by probability. Here are the probabilities for 4+" of snow across Utah with this storm. #utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/iJu1wfVp8t — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 27, 2021

Salt Lake City

Tuesday: Morning snow and colder. Highs: Mid 30s.

Monday: Snow showers late afternoon through the evening. Highs: Near 40.

Monday Night: Snow. 2-4 inches. Lows: Mid teens.

Tuesday: Snow showers early and then tapering off. Highs: Near 40.

St. George

Monday: Rain showers late. Highs: Mid 40s

Monday Night: Rain/snow showers Lows: Low 30s.