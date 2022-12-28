Watch Now
Another snowy day; Getting a break tomorrow

Posted at 5:50 AM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 08:05:38-05

A slow-moving storm will keep rain and snow showers going today. As it has gotten colder, snow will be more likely in the valleys than it was yesterday. An inch or so will be possible in the valleys, with another several inches possible up in the mountains.

After a break tomorrow, another storm will move in on Friday and bring more wet weather through the holiday weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Snow showers likely. Highs: Near 40.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers ending. Mostly cloudy & colder. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 50s.

Wednesday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Near 30.

