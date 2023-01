A weather system will slowly cross the area today, bringing more rain and snow.

After a break on Wednesday, a colder storm will move in on Thursday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Snow is likely with up to 2 inches possible. Highs: Upper 30s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy & colder. Snow will taper off overnight. Lows: Upper 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs: Low 40s.

Tuesday Night: Becoming partly cloudy with showers ending. Lows: Near 30.