Another soggy day; A sunny break tomorrow

Posted at 5:54 AM, Mar 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-26 07:59:03-04

Cool & wet for one more day before we get a break. High pressure will keep it warmer & dry on Wednesday, but take advantage of it! Active weather expected again later this week and into weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Highs: Upper 40s.

Tuesday Night:  Slight chance of isolated t-storms in the evening.  Rain & snow showers decrease overnight.  Lows:  Lower 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Low 60s.
Tuesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Near 40.

    




    
    
    
