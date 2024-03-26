Another soggy day; A sunny break tomorrow

Cool & wet for one more day before we get a break. High pressure will keep it warmer & dry on Wednesday, but take advantage of it! Active weather expected again later this week and into weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely. Highs: Upper 40s.



Tuesday Night: Slight chance of isolated t-storms in the evening. Rain & snow showers decrease overnight. Lows: Lower 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.