Another storm for Saturday

A storm moves in Saturday afternoon to bring a chance for rain and scattered thunderstorms for northern and central Utah.

Winds will be strong for most of the state which increases the chance of blowing dust and limited visibility.

The storm quickly moves away allowing for pleasant conditions for your holiday Sunday.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Chance for afternoon rain and thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 60s.

Saturday Night: Scattered rain and thunderstorms. Lows: Mid 30s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with mountain showers. Highs: Low 60s.

St. George

Saturday: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs: Upper 70s.

Saturday Night: Breezy. Lows: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Low 80s