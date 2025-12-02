Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another storm moving in; More rain & snow

Another storm moving in; More rain & snow- Tuesday, December 2
Posted
and last updated

A storm moving in later today & tonight will bring mainly light snow to the valleys & mountains. Rain will mix with snow at times in the valleys during the day, but then change back to snow as showers intensify a bit later tonight & tomorrow morning.

Any accumulation will be light, however this storm could bring the first measurable snowfall to some of the valleys. A trace to half inch is possible in the northern valleys with 2-4 inches most likely in the mountains. There could be closer to 6 inches in the Cottonwoods, but overall the storm will be as big of a snow-maker as the one that moved through Sunday.

With cold temps overnight, even light snow could make for slick & icy roads during the Wednesday morning commute.

After a break Thursday, more storms move through this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of light rain & snow. Highs: Low 40s.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy. 40% chance of snow showers with light accumulation possible. Lows: Near 30.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Near 50.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 30s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere