Another winter storm will bring widespread rain & snow through Friday. After a break on Saturday, another system will impact the area next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain this afternoon. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 40s.

Thursday Night: Rain & snow with a couple inches possible. Lows: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

Thursday Night: Rain. Lows: Near 40.