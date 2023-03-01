Another storm; Widespread & heavy snow expected

Another strong winter storm will bring more snow through Wednesday evening, with snow lingering across Southern Utah into Thursday morning. Colder temperatures are expected later this week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & breezy with snow likely, especially during the afternoon. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 40.

Thursday Night: Snow ending. Mostly cloudy & colder. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Rain & snow with little or no accumulation. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 40s.

Thursday Night: Rain & snow ending. Mostly cloudy & colder. Lows: Upper 20s.