Another stormy day; Drying out this weekend

Don't leave the windows rolled down on the car!

A surge of monsoonal moisture will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms across most of the area today. The best chance of heavy rain will be mainly south of Hwy. 6 and east of I-15. North and west of this area, thunderstorms will be capable of bringing strong gusty winds.

Dry air will move in from west to east on Friday into Saturday, reducing the chance of thunderstorms and bringing a threat of high fire danger from Saturday into early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers & t-storms. Some storms may produce strong gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday Night: Evening showers & t-storms will taper off late tonight. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Isolated t-storms possible east of I-15. Highs: Near 101.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.