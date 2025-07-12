Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Another sunny and hot weekend for the Beehive State

Saturday Morning Weekend Forecast
Posted

It's another sunny and hot weekend for the Beehive State. High pressure is in control over the Western States and will keep a typical summer pattern over the region for the next several days.

Graphics produced at the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the Gardening Forecasts. It shows three columns. On the left column, it says "Saturday 94° HOT & SUNNY." The middle column says "Sunday 98° GET OUT EARLY." The right column says "Monday 98° HOT."

That means getting out early to exercise and beat the heat! Stay hydrated and use sunscreen when outdoors. Daytime highs will be in the mid 90s for much of the state with triple-digit heat for St. George.

Graphics created at the FOX 13 Weather Center. The graphic reads "What to Expect. Dry Weekend: Climbing Temps, EXCESSIVE HEAT-SOUTH: APPROCHING 100° - NORTH, MONSOONAL MOISTURE: Storms End of Next Week"

By Sunday, we're looking at a wash, rinse, and repeat weather pattern. Temperatures will be near the same statewide, with a few areas climbing a few degrees from Saturday. Heat will continue to build statewide early into the work week, with highs near 100 degrees in Northern Utah by Monday and Tuesday. A weak dry front should slide through Northern Utah midweek and drop temperatures a bit, staying near normal highs, with little to no chance of rain.

Graphics created at the FOX 13 Weather Center. It shows a map of Utah with the expected highs for the day. From Left to Right, Top to Bottom: "Elko 96, Wendover 98, Ogden 93, Logan 94, Salt Lake City 94, Evanston 85, Park City 84, Ely 92, Delta 97, Provo 96, Vernal 95, Price 95, Milford 99, Cedar City 95, Richfield 95, Moab 102, St. George 107, Kanab 101, Bullfrog 104, Blanding 96"

In Southern Utah, highs will range from 105-110 through midweek. Mostly sunny skies and breezy afternoon winds will remain through Wednesday. This will keep elevated fire conditions in place with some monsoonal moisture arriving for the latter half of the week. The increase in cloud cover and chance of storms should help take the edge off of the extreme heat heading into the weekend.

Graphics produced at the FOX 13 Weather Center. It shows the continental United States, covered in orange and red. On the left side of the image, the high-pressure front is represented by a light-blue circle with a capital H, situated over Los Angeles. In the top middle of the image, a red circle with a capital L represents a low-pressure front, depicted over Bismarck and Minneapolis.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.
Sunday: Hot & Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.
Monday: Hot & Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday: Sunny & Very Hot. Highs: Near 107.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper-70s.
Sunday: Sunny & Very Hot. Highs: Near 109.
Monday: Sunny & Very Hot. Highs: Near 110.

