It's another sunny and hot weekend for the Beehive State. High pressure is in control over the Western States and will keep a typical summer pattern over the region for the next several days.

That means getting out early to exercise and beat the heat! Stay hydrated and use sunscreen when outdoors. Daytime highs will be in the mid 90s for much of the state with triple-digit heat for St. George.

By Sunday, we're looking at a wash, rinse, and repeat weather pattern. Temperatures will be near the same statewide, with a few areas climbing a few degrees from Saturday. Heat will continue to build statewide early into the work week, with highs near 100 degrees in Northern Utah by Monday and Tuesday. A weak dry front should slide through Northern Utah midweek and drop temperatures a bit, staying near normal highs, with little to no chance of rain.

In Southern Utah, highs will range from 105-110 through midweek. Mostly sunny skies and breezy afternoon winds will remain through Wednesday. This will keep elevated fire conditions in place with some monsoonal moisture arriving for the latter half of the week. The increase in cloud cover and chance of storms should help take the edge off of the extreme heat heading into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Hot & Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

Monday: Hot & Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday: Sunny & Very Hot. Highs: Near 107.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper-70s.

Sunday: Sunny & Very Hot. Highs: Near 109.

Monday: Sunny & Very Hot. Highs: Near 110.

