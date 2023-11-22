Watch Now
Another sunny day; Storm arrives on Thanksgiving!

Posted at 5:42 AM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 07:52:21-05

High pressure will keep it sunny and mild with increasing valley haze today. A storm moving in on Thanksgiving will break up the inversion, but bring rain & snow Thursday evening into Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.

Wednesday Night:  Becoming mostly cloudy.  Lows:  Lower 30s.
Thanksgiving:  Cloudy & cooler with a 50% chance of rain by the afternoon.  Highs:  Low 40s.
Thanksgiving Night:  Rain & snow with accumulations possible.  Lows:  Near 30.
Friday:  Snow most likely in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.  Highs:  Upper 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Sunny.  Highs:  Low 60s.
Wednesday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Near 40.
Thanksgiving:  Mostly cloudy.  Highs:  Near 60.
Friday:  Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.  Highs:  Mid 50s.

    




    
    
    
