Another sunny day; Storm arrives on Thanksgiving!

High pressure will keep it sunny and mild with increasing valley haze today. A storm moving in on Thanksgiving will break up the inversion, but bring rain & snow Thursday evening into Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 50.



Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.

Thanksgiving: Cloudy & cooler with a 50% chance of rain by the afternoon. Highs: Low 40s.

Thanksgiving Night: Rain & snow with accumulations possible. Lows: Near 30.

Friday: Snow most likely in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy. Highs: Near 60.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs: Mid 50s.