Cold and dry today, but high pressure will help temperatures climb back near normal by the weekend. An active weather pattern will develop early next week with more snow expected.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Low 30s.

Thursday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.