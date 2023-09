Another round of t-storms is expected, mainly across NE Utah & along the NV border. A fall-like storm will move through on Thursday & Friday, bringing cold, wet weather to finish out the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of PM t-storms. Highs: Low 80s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 60.