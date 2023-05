Warm weather will linger through the middle of the week, but get ready for some big changes! A slow-moving storm will bring cooler, wet weather from Thursday into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Highs: Low 80s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. South winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Low 80s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Low 50s.