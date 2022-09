Deep tropical moisture will spread into southern and eastern Utah through the middle of the week.

Widespread showers and t-storms are expected tomorrow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 90.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.