High pressure will keep it warm through the rest of the week. As it heats up in the afternoons, lingering moisture will fuel isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & early evening. Highs: Low 80s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 90s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms. Lows: Mid 60s.