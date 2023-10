Picture perfect October weather! A strong ridge of high pressure will keep it warm & dry for the rest of the week. A more active weather pattern will bring cooler, wet weather by early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.