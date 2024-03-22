Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Another warm day; Stormy weekend ahead!

Posted at 5:46 AM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 07:52:08-04

The first weekend of spring is going to be stormy! Windy tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front that'll bring widespread valley rain & mtn snow. Active weather expected through at least the next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows: Upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & breezy; south winds 15-25 mph. Showers possible in the morning, with rain likely by afternoon. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & colder. Rain/snow mix possible in the morning, then changing to rain in the afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 70s.

Friday Night: Cloudy in the evening, then clearing overnight. Lows: Near 50.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers by evening. SW winds 20-30 mph, gusting near 40 mph in the evening. Highs: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Highs: Near 60.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere