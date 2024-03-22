Another warm day; Stormy weekend ahead!

The first weekend of spring is going to be stormy! Windy tomorrow ahead of a strong cold front that'll bring widespread valley rain & mtn snow. Active weather expected through at least the next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Mid 60s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows: Upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy & breezy; south winds 15-25 mph. Showers possible in the morning, with rain likely by afternoon. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy & colder. Rain/snow mix possible in the morning, then changing to rain in the afternoon. Highs: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 70s.

Friday Night: Cloudy in the evening, then clearing overnight. Lows: Near 50.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers by evening. SW winds 20-30 mph, gusting near 40 mph in the evening. Highs: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Highs: Near 60.