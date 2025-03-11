Another warm day; Wintery later this week

Spring feels like it's in full swing, but it's not! A southwest flow will keep it mild through midweek. Then a winter storm will move in later this week bringing colder temps, rain & snow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 60s.



Tuesday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing off in the afternoon. Highs: Near 70.



Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 40s.

