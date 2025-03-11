Watch Now
Another warm day; Wintery later this week

Spring feels like it's in full swing, but it's not! A southwest flow will keep it mild through midweek. Then a winter storm will move in later this week bringing colder temps, rain & snow.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Tuesday Night:  Becoming partly cloudy.  Lows:  Near 40.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing off in the afternoon.  Highs:  Near 70.
Tuesday Night:  Mostly cloudy.  Lows:  Lower 40s.
