Another warm day; Wintery later this week

Spring feels like it's in full swing, but it's not! A southwest flow will keep it mild through midweek. Then a winter storm will move in later this week bringing colder temps, rain & snow.
SALT LAKE CITY
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 60s.
Tuesday Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows: Near 40.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing off in the afternoon. Highs: Near 70.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Lower 40s.
