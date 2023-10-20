Watch Now
Another warm weekend; Cool & wet next week

Posted at 5:34 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 07:44:25-04

Another great weekend! High pressure will keep it warm and dry through Sunday. A change in the weather pattern will bring cooler, wet weather early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & breezy. Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Highs: Upper 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.


    




    
    
    
