Another warm weekend; Cool & wet next week

Another great weekend! High pressure will keep it warm and dry through Sunday. A change in the weather pattern will bring cooler, wet weather early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & breezy. Showers in the evening, then rain after midnight. Highs: Upper 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 80s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

