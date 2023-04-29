Another weekend warm up

High pressure builds in for the weekend which will bring sunshine and warmer temps. This will elevate the concern for flooding with Flood Watches in effect for East Canyon Creek, Lower Weber River, and Little Bear River.

Temps look to approach 90 by Monday for the Wasatch Front. A cool down is expected by the end of the week as a cold front will bring rain into northern Utah.

Salt Lake City

Saturday: Sunny and warm. Highs: Upper 70s.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 50.

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs: Mid 80s.

St. George

Saturday: Sunny and hot. Highs: Near 90.

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.