April 28th: Rainy days & Mondays

A wet start to the week! A storm moving south across Utah will bring a chance of showers & isolated t-storms today. Warmer & dry Tuesday, then a cold front will bring cool, wet weather Wednesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Highs: Near 60.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 70s.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 40s.

