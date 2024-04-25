April showers are back!

Time to break out the umbrellas! An active weather pattern will begin today and bring cooler, wet weather into the weekend. Valley rain & mountain snow are expected through Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are also possible. Highs: Upper 60s.

Thursday Night: Showers likely along with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows: Upper 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 70s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 50s.