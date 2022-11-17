Arctic cold front on the way; Temps keep dropping

It's another chilly day with hazy sunshine. Temperatures climb to the low to mid 40s across the Wasatch Front this afternoon. St. George will reach the mid 50s. This is a few degrees warmer than the past couple of days, but still well below what's normal.

An arctic cold front slides into the Beehive state tonight. It's a mostly dry front, but it could fire up some light snow showers in Southwest Wyoming and the Uinta Mountains. Since it's so cold, any snow could make the roads slick.

This front will also usher in even colder, clearer air! We only climb into the low 30s Friday afternoon.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Clouds increasing late in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 40s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Thursday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows: Lower 30s.