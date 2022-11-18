Arctic cold front today; Warmer this weekend

A mainly dry, arctic cold front will cross the area today. High pressure building this weekend will bring slightly warmer weather.

Conditions will still be sunny, but slightly colder today.

Gusty canyon winds in northern Utah this morning, then in SW Utah this afternoon and evening.

It'll be a VERY cold tomorrow morning.

Sunny and warming up slightly over the weekend and into early next week.

Inversions could start to develop over the weekend with a chance of decreasing air quality.

A weak storm could brush by Tuesday night into Wednesday and bring a chance of light now, mainly over the mountains.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming sunny. Highs: Upper 30s.

Friday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Near 20.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Upper 30s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Low 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Becoming sunny after morning clouds. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Near 30.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.