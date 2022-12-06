Areas of fog; More rain & snow

Some of you have to fight the fog today!

Patchy fog in most areas should thin out by late morning. Even so, with inversions developing, valley haze will linger.

Rain and snow showers are possible along a cold front stalled out in Southern Utah today. Snow will be even more likely along the front tomorrow. A stronger storm will bring a better chance of more widespread snow this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy after morning fog. Highs: Near 40.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs: Low 50s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. Lows: Upper 30s.