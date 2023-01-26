Areas of morning fog; Still in a deep freeze!

Another cold day with patchy morning fog. The active pattern will continue with another series of weather systems bringing more snow from Friday into early next week.

South winds increase tomorrow and bring slightly warmer weather.

They're ahead of a weather system that'll bring a good chance of snow to Northern Utah with accumulations likely by afternoon & evening.

Snow tapers off late Saturday but another stronger storm brings more widespread snow across the state Sunday into Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming partly cloudy after patchy morning fog. Highs: Low 30s.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 40s.

Thursday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Upper 20s.