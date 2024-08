Warm and dry for the rest of the work week! Monsoonal moisture moves back in this weekend, bringing a chance of more showers & t-storms. Storms will be most widespread on Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 101.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 70s.