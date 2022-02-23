Avalanche danger high across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A large winter storm has caused dangerous avalanche conditions across much of Utah.

One to two feet of fresh snow has fallen in the high mountain terrain Tuesday and Wednesday accompanied by moderate to strong winds, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.

This new snow will avalanche easily, particularly on northerly aspects," the UAC said in a statement. "While the danger may be more pronounced in the Central and Southern part of the state, skiers in the Wasatch Range on Tuesday experienced a couple close of calls in steep terrain."

Anyone heading into the backcountry can check the latest avalanche forecast at utahavalanchecenter.org.

The following signs of an avalanche are something to look for according to the UAC: