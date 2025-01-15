Average temps today; Cold storm this weekend

Slightly warmer the next few days with increasing valley haze. A strong cold front will move in Friday night. Breaking up the inversion, bringing a chance of snow & coldest air of the season!

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunny with increasing haze. Highs: Upper 30s.



Wednesday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear & cold. Lows: Mid 20s.

