Baking hot; More records will be broken

The first day of September is going to feel like the middle of July!

A strong ridge of high pressure will keep it hot and dry through at least early next week. Temperatures will climb well above average and more records will be broken. The highest temperature ever recorded in Salt Lake during September was 100 F. That's expected to be broken today!

In SW Utah, an Excessive Heat Warning for Lower Washington County was expanded to include Zion National Park. If you're spending time outside through the holiday weekend, take frequent breaks and drink lots of water!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 102.

Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: Near 70

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 107.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.