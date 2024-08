Hanging onto the hot weather! PM showers & t-storms will continue across central, southern, & eastern UT the rest of the week. More widespread showers will bring cooler weather this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 102.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Low: Mid 70s.



ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 108.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 80s.