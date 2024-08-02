Baking hot this weekend; T-storms possible

High pressure will keep it hot this weekend! Monsoonal moisture surging in from the south will fuel t-storms across Southern UT today. PM storms are possible across the north this weekend as well.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & hot with patchy smoke. Highs: Near 102.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Patchy smoke. Lows: Mid 70s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & hot with a slight chance of evening t-storms. Highs: Near 102.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 90s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Some storms could bring strong gusty winds. Highs: Near 101.

Friday Night: Clearing after evening t-storms. Lows: Near 80

Saturday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.

Sunday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 107.