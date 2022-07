SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & hot with a 20% chance of showers & t-storms. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 101.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows: Upper 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 105.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. SW winds 10-20 mph in the evening. Lows: Near 80.