Baking hot today; Thunderstorms still possible

The AC will be working overtime today!

High pressure will keep it hot with near record temperatures possible. There's a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms across Northern Utah this evening and overnight, mainly along and east of I-15.

Thunderstorm activity will continue through the week, and be most likely across Central and Southern Utah. Increasing moisture on Wednesday and Thursday will bring an even better chance of storms capable of bringing heavy rain. As a result, the flash flood threat will increase.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy and getting hot! Highs: Near 102.

Tuesday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening & overnight. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 104.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 80.