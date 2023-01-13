Beautiful day; Wet holiday weekend!

Watch Now
High pressure will keep it mild & dry today. The first in a series of storms will arrive Saturday and bring an active weather pattern through much of next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 40s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon, but rain & snow will be likely in the evening and overnight. Highs: Mid 40s.

Sunday: Rain & snow. Highs: Near 40.

MLK Day: Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs: Low 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain the afternoon. Rain will be likely by Saturday evening. Highs: Low 50s.

Sunday: Rain likely. Highs: Near 50.

MLK Day: Rain. Highs: Upper 40s.

