Beautiful Wednesday, much cooler to end the week

For your Wednesday, we have a really pretty day in store for you. It's going to feel warmer than yesterday. There's lots of sunshine with some clouds rolling in this afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper 70s and low 80s across the Wasatch Front. We're back to the mid 90s in St. George.

All that goes out the door tomorrow. It's going to get windy across the beehive state as a stronger cold front approaches. Fire danger will be high in Southern Utah. There's not a whole lot of moisture to work with, but there's a chance for some light valley rain and mountain snow showers in Northern Utah Friday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds. Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny and calm. Highs: Mid 90s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 60s