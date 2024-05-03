Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Becoming sunny today; Strong storm on Sunday!

Posted at 5:58 AM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 08:04:55-04

It's going to be a sunny start to the weekend and become much warmer by Saturday. Winds will increase ahead of a cold front that will cross Utah Sunday and bring cold, wet weather.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Showers ending in the morning, becoming sunny this afternoon. Highs: Upper 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Sunny, breezy, & much warmer! Highs: Mid to Upper 70s.

Sunday: Rain likely with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Friday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Lower 50s.
Saturday:  Sunny & breezy.  SW winds 15-25 mph.  Highs:  Mid 80s.
Sunday:  Partly cloudy & much cooler with a chance of showers in the afternoon & evening.  SW winds 20-30 mph, gusts near 40 mph.

    




    
    
    
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



    
    


  

 




  

  
    

        
    
    

        
            

    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    
    
        
            
        
    

    
    
    
    

    
        

    
    fox13webad.jpg


        
    



    
      

          
              
About Us

          
          
              
Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere