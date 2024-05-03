Becoming sunny today; Strong storm on Sunday!

It's going to be a sunny start to the weekend and become much warmer by Saturday. Winds will increase ahead of a cold front that will cross Utah Sunday and bring cold, wet weather.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Showers ending in the morning, becoming sunny this afternoon. Highs: Upper 50s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Sunny, breezy, & much warmer! Highs: Mid to Upper 70s.

Sunday: Rain likely with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.

Saturday: Sunny & breezy. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & much cooler with a chance of showers in the afternoon & evening. SW winds 20-30 mph, gusts near 40 mph.