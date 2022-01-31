Better air quality later today; Colder tomorrow

Better air quality is just around the corner!

A mostly dry cold front will move across Northern Utah later today and then stall out over Central Utah this evening. A few snow flurries are possible over the mountains, but that's about it. The front should be strong enough to break up the inversion and push out most of the pollution.

It's going to get a lot colder over the next few days. High temperatures along the Wasatch Front will drop into the low to mid teens by the middle of the week and only warm up near 30 on Wednesday & Thursday afternoon.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy & hazy. NW winds 10-20 mph this afternoon. Highs: Low 40s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 20.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Near 60.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.