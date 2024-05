A few showers could linger across part of the north, otherwise cool & mainly dry today. A southwest flow will bring warmer temps tomorrow before another cold front moves in late Wednesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny by afternoon with a light NW breeze. Highs: Low 60s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 80.



Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 50s.