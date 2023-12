High pressure will keep it dry and hazy through rest of the week. A storm moving into the Desert SW could break up the ridge and bring a chance of weak weather systems early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Haze. Highs: Upper 30s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Low 50s.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 30s.