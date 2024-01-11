Watch Now
Between storms; More snow on the way!

Posted at 5:43 AM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 07:50:46-05

A brief break from the storms today, but snow will ramp up again tomorrow ahead of the next in a series of weather systems. Heavy snow is likely through the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of snow showers. Highs: Upper 20s.

Thursday Night:  Mostly cloudy & cold with snow by early morning.  Lows:  Near 20.
Friday:  Mostly cloudy with snow likely.  Highs:  Mid 30s.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday:   Decreasing snow showers in the morning.  Becoming sunny by afternoon.  Near canyons, North winds 15-25 mph, gusts up to 40-50 mph.  Highs:  Near 40.
Thursday Night:  Clear & cold.  Lows:  Lower 20s.
Friday:  Mostly sunny.  Highs:  Low 40s.

    




    
    
    
