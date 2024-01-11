Between storms; More snow on the way!

A brief break from the storms today, but snow will ramp up again tomorrow ahead of the next in a series of weather systems. Heavy snow is likely through the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of snow showers. Highs: Upper 20s.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy & cold with snow by early morning. Lows: Near 20.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Decreasing snow showers in the morning. Becoming sunny by afternoon. Near canyons, North winds 15-25 mph, gusts up to 40-50 mph. Highs: Near 40.

Thursday Night: Clear & cold. Lows: Lower 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low 40s.