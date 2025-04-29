Between storms; Nice warm-up today

Watch Now
A nice break between storms today! It's going to be mostly sunny & warmer as high pressure briefly builds in.

Soak in the sunshine while you can, showers will become likely and temperatures will drop as a fast moving cold front moves through on Wednesday.

The roller coaster ride continues with another warm-up on Thursday & Friday. Stronger storms will bring yet another round of cooler, wet weather over the weekend and into early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 60s.

Tuesday Night:  Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of showers after midnight.  Lows:  Upper 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday:  Sunny & warmer.  Highs:  Upper 70s.
Tuesday Night:  Mostly clear.  Lows:  Lower 50s.
