Between storms; Nice warm-up today

A nice break between storms today! It's going to be mostly sunny & warmer as high pressure briefly builds in.
Soak in the sunshine while you can, showers will become likely and temperatures will drop as a fast moving cold front moves through on Wednesday.
The roller coaster ride continues with another warm-up on Thursday & Friday. Stronger storms will bring yet another round of cooler, wet weather over the weekend and into early next week.
SALT LAKE CITY
Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 60s.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows: Upper 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Upper 70s.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.
