Watch
Weather

Actions

Between storms today!

Posted at 5:07 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 07:07:27-05

Drying out across most of the area today, with just a slight chance of rain and snow showers lingering over the moutains. A weak weather system will slide across the north tomorrow and bring the chance of some light showers on Veterans Day. Warmer, dry weather is expected by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & cool. Highs: Near 50.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere