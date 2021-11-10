Between storms today!

Drying out across most of the area today, with just a slight chance of rain and snow showers lingering over the moutains. A weak weather system will slide across the north tomorrow and bring the chance of some light showers on Veterans Day. Warmer, dry weather is expected by the end of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Partly cloudy & cool. Highs: Near 50.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 40s.