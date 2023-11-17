Watch Now
Between storms today; Colder & wet weekend!

Posted at 5:39 AM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 07:50:01-05

A break from the storms today, but not for long! A weak storm will bring wet weather Saturday, with a stronger system moving through on Sunday into Monday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Upper 50s.  in the upper 50s. 

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 40.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon & evening, then rain likely after midnight. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Rainy & colder. Highs: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny.  Highs: Near 70. 

Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs: Low 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs: Near 60.

