Between storms today; Heavy snow on the way!

We’re getting a break from the snow today, but not the cold! The lowest temps so far this season are expected today, with most valleys not even climbing above freezing.

The next in a series of storms will move in tomorrow. Heavy snow is likely across the north from the north from late Tuesday through Thursday afternoon. Be prepared for winter driving conditions!

As an active weather pattern continues, even more storms will keep snow going off and on into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy & cold. Highs: Upper 20s.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy & very cold. Lows: Near 15.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with snow likely by the afternoon. Highs: Mid 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny. Highs: Low 40s.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 20s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 40s.